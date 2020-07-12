HACKLEBURG — Betty Joyce Stutts passed away July 9, 2020 at her home in Hackleburg, AL. She was born September 15, 1934 in Hackleburg.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, James Buford Stutts; her parents, Claude Thomas Quinn and Myrtle Lou (Pleasant) Quinn; siblings, Maudie Mae (Quinn) Taylor, Grady Thomas Quinn, Owen Earl Quinn, Stanley Willard Quinn, Ruby Mae (Quinn) Britnell, Ruthie Louise (Quinn) Peck, Mable Earline (Quinn) Barnette, Bertha Loraine (Quinn) Whitfield, Paul Odell Quinn Sr., and John Dewitt Quinn.
She is survived by her four children, Sherry Gayla Stutts Brown, James Keith Stutts Sr., Michael Owen Stutts, Teresa Joyce Stutts Loden; sisters-in-law, Jewel Teague Holbrooks Quinn and Yvonne Lawler Quinn; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was the last of the Claude and Myrtle Quinn family of children. She was the baby of eleven children. She met her husband, James Stutts while working as a waitress in Dusty Joes Restaurant in Florence in 1954. James was a career Army man and over his 20 years of service to the United States, they lived in various places, from Virginia Beach, Virginia to five years in Germany, back to Fort Knox Kentucky, then to Fort Rucker, Alabama, Red Stone Arsenal and always to Hackleburg, AL when her husband was deployed to Korea, which was twice and to Vietnam also twice, leaving her to raise four children on her own, but with help from her extended and loving family.
Betty was a member of Hackleburg First Baptist Church for all of her adult life. She loved the people of Hackleburg and if they ever met her, they would say they loved her back. She worked for a time at Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store when it was in Hackleburg, and then at the bank in Hackleburg, which by the time that she retired in 2004 was Southtrust Bank and it is now called Wells Fargo. She was very involved with different organizations in Hackleburg.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the Hackleburg First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Commented