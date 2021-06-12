HALEYVILLE — Betty June Mayle, 89, died June 10, 2021. Visitation is noon-12:30 p.m. Monday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with funeral to immediately follow at 12:30. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery.

