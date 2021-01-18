FLORENCE — Florence lost one of its most beloved long-time residents with the passing of Betty Bouler Keller, 90, January 15th. She was born May 17, 1930 in Thomasville, AL, a graduate of Auburn University, homemaker, and active in church and community projects.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse A. Keller; her parents, Thomas Calvin Bouler and Georgia Bouler Coate; her son-in-law, Steve Mays; and sister, Katherine Hamer.
She is survived by her daughters, Nan Keller Mays, and Cynthia Keller Haugen (Robert); grandchildren, Steven Keller Mays (Staci), and Charles Rainer Mays (Ariel); great granddaughter, Jesse Keller Mays; and sister, Tommie Bogeart (Richard).
Betty’s life was built around a love for Christ. She was an inspiration and friend to all who knew her.
She was a charter member of Woodmont Baptist Church and the first president of the Kennedy Douglas Art Center Volunteers. Betty helped organize and was instrumental in Community Bible Study, the Christian Women’s Club Interdenominational Bible Studies, American Cancer Society, Treatment Center at Gray’s Landing, and the Salvation Army Auxiliary.
Interment at Florence Cemetery Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m., followed by visitation at Woodmont Baptist Church at 1 p.m., and a celebration of Betty’s life at 2 p.m. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be respected. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Woodmont Baptist Church.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
