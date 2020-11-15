SHEFFIELD — Betty Kiser Johnson, 77, of Sheffield, passed away suddenly November 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Magnolia Funeral Home Cemetery, Corinth, MS, with Bro. Barrett Long officiating.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia and the Ruth Sunday School Class. She also served as a volunteer at Helen Keller Hospital for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Kiser and Sybil Kiser Erwin; brothers, Herman, James, Wesley, and David Kiser; and sister, Rosemary Davis.
Survivors include her husband, David H. Johnson; daughter, Paige Rushing (Keith); son, Chris Johnson; sister, Eleanor Todd (Jim); grandchildren, Ben Ridgeway (Katie, Alex Ridgeway (Marlee Tigner), and Alexus Johnson; great-grandson, Hudson Ridgeway; sister-in-law, Leslie Kiser; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia.
