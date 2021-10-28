HACKLEBURG — Betty L. Cummings, 85 of Hackleburg, AL, passed away October 26, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, noon until 2 p.m. at Hackleburg First Baptist Church, Hackleburg, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Sam Morgan and Bro. Wade Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Tree cemetery.
She was born May 6, 1936, in Marion County, AL to William and Ollie Bishop.
Ms. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ruby Pugh, Irvin Bishop, Ella Ray Brown, Lucian Bishop, R. Lee Bishop, and Hulon Bishop; and her son-in-law, Jimmy Chumley.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Deline (Rickey) and Linda Chumley; her siblings, Wayne Bishop (Marie), Sharon Howell (Jerry), and Hilda Elrod; her grandchildren, Tara Cook (Chris), Benji Duncan (Melia), Rodney Deline, Amber Deline, and Hannahlin Chumley; her great-grandchildren, Connor, Brody, Lila, Spencer, and Jack Hayden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Deline, Benji Duncan, Chris Cook, Brody Cook, Connor Cook, Spencer Duncan, and Jack Hayden Cook.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
