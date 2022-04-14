RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Lou Holt Raper Harris, age 82, passed away peacefully April 12, 2022 at Russellville Health Care surrounded by her sons.
She is survived by sons: Tim (Cary) Raper, Tony (Tina) Raper, Chris (Lynn) Raper; grandchildren: Major (April) Raper, Casey (Kayla) Raper, Tiffany (Cody) Ring, Ty Raper (Summer George); great-grandchildren: Trenton Raper (Ricklyn Franks), Abigail Raper, Tenley Ring, and Tyli Ring; one great-great-grandson due in two weeks; brothers: Johnny Holt (Ana), Freddy Holt; sister: Annette McKinley (Jerry King), and of host of nieces and nephews.
Betty will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Davita Dialysis and the wonderful staff, Dr. Kelly, and most of all her wonderful nurses and staff at Russellville Health Care for the care and love they showed our Mother.
Visitation will be held on Thursday April 14, 2022, 1:00 until service time beginning at 2:00 at the Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Commented