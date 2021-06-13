BRIGHTON, TENNESSEE

Betty Lou Martin Terry, 82, died June 9, 2021. Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside Service to follow at 2 p.m. in Bonnertown Cemetery. She was a native of Lawrence County, Tennessee.

