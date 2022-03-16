LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Betty Lou Moore Stamps, 82, of Leoma, TN, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Church of Christ faith.
Funeral services were held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM with Garry Gooch officiating. Burial followed in Restview Cemetery. Visitation was from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors are her son, Bobby Moore (Myra J.), Rogersville; daughters, Connie Hagan (Roy), Leoma, TN, Linda Glass (Ted), Leoma, TN, Patricia Brown (Jeff), Five Points, TN, Margaret Moore, Leoma, TN; sister, Brenda Horton, Collinwood, TN; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; Fur Buddy, Susie.
Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ester Eells Brewer; husbands, Glen Moore and Laymond Stamps Sr.; brothers, Dell Brewer and Stanley Brewer; sister, Joyce Cannon.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995
