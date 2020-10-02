RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Lou Stout Jackson, 89, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Florence Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville for the past 30 years. She and her husband, Marion Jackson had a program at Unity Broadcasting called The Wells of Living Water with singing and praising God. After his death, she had her own program, “My Journey” to witness and tell of her life’s journey for God.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marion Holly Jackson; sons, Gary Dwain Jackson, Danny Ray Jackson; parents, Lonnie and Bertha Stout; brother, Edward Stout; and sister, Fay Stout.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Debra Fretwell (husband, Byron); grandsons, Daniel Jackson, Drew Jackson, Adam Montgomery; granddaughter, Mindy Hutton; great-grandchildren, Dax, Mia, Jian, Faith; daughter-in-law, Gwen Jackson; and a host of other family and friends.
The visitation will be 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Brother Joe Lennox officiating. The pallbearers will be Adam Montgomery, Daniel Jackson, Drew Jackson and Miles Hutton.
The family would like to offer a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of the Florence Nursing & Rehab Center for the love and care shown to our mother and grandmother.
