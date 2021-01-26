FLORENCE — Betty Lovelace Hooks of Florence, AL, left this life on January 24, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born January 9, 1933 to Allious Murry Lovelace and Jimmie Pearl Hendrix Lovelace. She lived her entire life in the Lovelace community. Betty was a graduate of Central High School and a life-long member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
She was a graduate of Larimore Business School and was a well-known bookkeeper in the Florence area for many years. At the time of her retirement, she had served as the bookkeeper for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department for 31 years. During her career she served on the Board of Registars for Lauderdale County and she, along with her husband, owned Wright’s Body Shop and Hooks Wrecker Service before Bobby’s death in 1982.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Hooks; siblings, Elizabeth “Lib” McGee, Jerry Porter, and Jimbo Lovelace.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Pierce (Steve), Susan Pierce (David) and Beth Bigbee (Clint); grandchildren, Clay Bigbee, Cole Bigbee (Brianna) and Breeanna Bigbee; great-grandson, Payson C. Bigbee; other survivors include nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lovelace; and special great-niece, Katie McGee Williams.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Steve Pierce, David Pierce, Clint Bigbee, Clay Bigbee, Cole Bigbee and Ricky Patrick. Honorary pallbearers are Harry McGee, Chuck Porter, Tim Lovelace, Keith Lovelace, Roger Lovelace, Drew Henson, Don Phillips and Hal Phillips.
The family would like to express our love and appreciation to Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Ricky Irons, Dr. Scott Dorin, Kindred Hospice, and Rosa Phifer. Special love to Glynda Bonner, Jessica Clarida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 2705 Co. Rd. 222; Florence, AL 35633
