RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Lowery Hill age 78 of Russellville, Alabama passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 after an extended illness. Betty was a Christian and a member of Bethsaida Missionary Baptist Church of Russellville.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Hill; children, Pam Carruth (Keith) of Russellville, Beth Hall (Rick) of Russellville and Lee Hill-Chan (Steve) of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Courtney Hall, Matt Hall, Caleb Carruth and Caitlin Carruth; sisters, Claudia Sneed (Sam), Brenda Lowery; brother, Dwight Lowery (Sheila) as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lottie Mae Lowery.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethsaida Cemetery in Russellville, Alabama. Bro. Stanley Harrgett will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hall,, Caleb Carruth, Randy Sneed, Anthony Sneed, Michael Lowery, Terry Pennington, Earl Payne and Braden Key. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sammy Hall, Raymond Clement, Dewayne Warhurst, Buster Brackin, Ken Hallmark and Deacons of Bethsaida Baptist Church.
Due to Covid-19, we ask that everyone practice social distancing and to please wear a mask.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
