SHEFFIELD — Betty M. Morgan Burns of Sheffield, AL passed from her earthly life into the eternal presence of her Lord on May 22, 2022, at the age of 84. She was greeted there by her husband of fifty-five years, Robert E. Burns; their infant son, Carlos; her parents, Euell and Estelle Morgan; and her siblings, Luther Morgan and Sarah Frances Morgan.
Mrs. Burns is survived by four loving sons, Tony (Vicki), Donnie (Gloria), Roger (Cara), and Curtis (Tracie), all of whom reside in the Shoals. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caitlin Holland, Anslee Rainwater (Adam), Claire Morrison (Alex), Atticus Burns, Morgan Burns, Zach Powell, Reece Powell (Hilary), Jonas Bailey (Allison), and Jason Bailey (Amber). Mrs. Burns was also a proud great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren, and is also survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Morgan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was a lifelong homemaker who was completely devoted to her husband, sons and, later in life, her grandchildren. She was a familiar face at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities as she took great joy in visiting and caring for those friends and family who resided there. She also loved sharing the bounty of her garden where she grew beautiful, award-winning flowers and more tomatoes than her picnic table could hold. Betty was a faithful servant, using her talent for teaching and sharing to touch the lives of many for the Lord. At different times throughout her life, she served at Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Sheffield, and Calvary Baptist.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 25 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, immediately followed by a private, family burial per her request. Brother Chad Holder will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mike Morgan, Ronnie Martin, Charles Hovater, John Webb, Zach Powell, and Jason Bailey.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Tyler Kirby and the staff of Tennessee Valley Gynecologic Oncology, Dr. Jack McLendon, the staff of Cottage of the Shoals, the staff of Keller Home Healthcare, and especially the nurses on the fourth floor of Helen Keller Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
“The key is not how many hours we live, but how we live the hours God gives us.”
