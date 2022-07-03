FLORENCE
Betty Mae Brown Miller, 96, of Florence, passed away June 30, 2022. She was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. Betty was a very kind, beautiful and gracious lady. She loved flowers, crossword puzzles, sewing, dancing, cooking, and doting on the family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. She adored Baxter, her Dachshund. She will be missed greatly and we know she now is with Jesus and Dad and her family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 11-12 Noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 12 Noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Miller; daughter, Marsha Lynn Miller Adamusik; and parents, Gilbert and Rosalee Brown.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Wayne Miller (Grady) of Arkansas, and Michael Ray Miller of Florence; grandchildren, Carla Anne Miller Sledge (Shalon) of Rogersville, and Michael Bradley Miller (Emily Williams Miller) of Decatur; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Victoria Miller of Decatur, and Michael Oneal Sledge of Rogersville.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Enhabit Hospice and Home Health Care, and Kindred Health Care. We also want to thank Annie Gibson Sandy Volentine, Joyce Louhoff, and Ann Ezell for taking care of Mom.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees and staff of Ray Miller Buick-GMC.
