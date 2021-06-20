PHIL CAMPBELL — Betty Mae Mills, 85, died June 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., June 21, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be held Tuesday, at 2 p.m., at the chapel, with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. She was married to John B. Mills for 71 years.

