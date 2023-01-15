TUSCUMBIA — Betty Jean McCreary, 88, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, January 16, from noon– 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral chapel with Ed White and David Conley officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

