MUSCLE SHOALS
Betty McGill Henson, 84 of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10 AM in the chapel.
She is survived by her children, Loralee Henson Kimbrough (Mike), Sheila Wiedemeyer, and Jim Henson; grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Kelly Dorroh (Joseph), Kyle Kimbrough (Lexi), Stephanie Crowell (Jud), Jimmy Thompson (Karen), and William Poague (Abby); great-grandchildren, Evie and Jewel Dorroh, Evan and Madison Crowell, Alyssa, Jonathan and Christy Thompson. She is also survived by a special brother, Paul Wallace and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald L. Henson; sisters, Mary Evelyn McClanahan and Alice Wallace; brothers, Charles McGill and Maurice McGill; parents, Earl and Lorene McGill; grandparents, Charlie and Mary Alice McGill and Hecktor and Vernice Lindsey.
Betty was co-owner of Sheffield Machine and Foundry where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ where she taught a children’s class for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty lost her husband Ronald Henson October 22, 2022. December 6, 2022, they would have been married 64 years. Ronnie and Betty will be missed by many.
