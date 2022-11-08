HAMILTON — Betty Miles, 83, died November 6, 2022. Visitation will be held today from 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 12 p.m. at Hamilton Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

