FLORENCE

Betty Miller, 96, died June 30, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11-12 noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at noon in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.