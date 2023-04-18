MOULTON — Betty Lee Morris, 82, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023.Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. She was married to the late Burl D. “Jaybird” Morris.

