MOULTON — Betty Ruth (Terry) Oliver went home to be with her Heavenly Father on December 7, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born and raised in Moulton, AL. She was a Christian & member of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, AL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend to many. She devoted her life to caring for her family and loved watching it grow with her grandchildren. She made many lifelong friendships while working at Southern BBQ, Florence AL., for more than 15 years. She loved hosting family gatherings at her home & watching her hummingbirds.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Oliver; and her parents, William Orville and Chelcie Mae Terry.
She is survived by her children, Ann Green (Gary) of Jasper, AL, Kenneth Landers (Dale), Debbie Gilchrist (Earl), Pam Landers Holt (Pat Ernst), Michael Landers (Kim) all of Florence; brother, Dee Wendell Terry (Lorene) of Hillsboro, AL; grandchildren, DeeDee Freeman (Gary), Wayne Gilchrist (Lisa), Robin Crossley (Kenny), Alisha Gilchrist, Rachael Fielder (Lynn), RoseAnn Montgomery (Tim), Bradley Landers (Rebecca), Jordon Landers & Holleigh Landers; great-grandchildren, Hayden Freeman (Ashley), Cody Landers (Bethany), Jacob Fielder, Brianna Gilchrist, Aslan Gilchrist, Caden Fielder, Callie Crossley, Gavin Fielder, Lily Gilchrist, Brook Box, Zaylie Landers, Kendyl Crossley, Seren Gilchrist, Rorke Landers & Kezia Gilchrist; and great-great-grandchild, Addy Landers.
Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon with funeral service beginning at 12 noon at Williams Funeral Home on Helton Drive-Florence. Burial will follow at Moulton City Cemetery. Bro. Greg Woodall & Bradley Landers will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Gilchrist, Bradley Landers, Jordon Landers & Hayden Freeman.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented