TUSCUMBIA — Betty Olivia Chapa, 89, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Tom Wimberly will be officiating. She was a member of Florence First Assembly of God. She loved playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her son, Reynaldo V. Chapa.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Kaye Terrell (Ronald) and Lisa Smith; son, Randy Smith (Angie); Rey and Kim’s father, Renaldo and Jane Chapa; grandchildren, Ashton Duncan (Russell), Anyssa Gonzales, Reynaldo V. Chapa ll, Randy Smith, Jr., Scott Smith, and Jeremy Creswell; great-grandchildren, IzáBella Kaye Wammack, Camden Duncan, Brooklyn Lamar, and Blakely Lamar; and a host of other family and friends.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice especially Kelly and Fran, and everyone in her life who knew and loved her.
If you want to donate in her memory please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
