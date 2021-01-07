MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Betty Pickens Ferguson died Sunday, January 3rd in Murfreesboro, TN, surrounded by all three of her children. A graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL, on Saturday, January 9th at 1 p.m.
A native of Florence, AL, Betty was the beloved only child of the late Marvin and Louise Webb Pickens. Betty attended Coffee High School where she enjoyed playing the clarinet in the marching band. In Florence, she met her husband Ben while he was serving in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. They married in April 1958, and moved to Mobile, AL, where Ben began working for International Paper Company. During their time in Mobile, Betty and Ben had three children. As a young mother, Betty volunteered with community outreach organizations, was a Cub Scout Den mother, served as room mother for her children, and was a fervent supporter of her children’s and later her grandchildren’s endeavors. She logged many a mile transporting her children to years of dance and piano lessons and other school activities. Betty also enjoyed the camaraderie of friends while playing both tennis and bridge.
With three young children, Betty returned to college and obtained a degree in accounting. She then worked at Providence Hospital and later at Spring Hill College. In addition to living in Mobile, AL, for over 25 years, Betty and Ben also lived in Wilton, CT, and Germantown, TN. In 2003, Betty and Ben relocated to Murfreesboro, TN, to be closer to one of their daughters and her family. There, they found a second family at The First United Methodist Church and also enjoyed traveling and entertaining family and friends. After Ben’s death in 2010, Betty continued her love for their church, with one highlight being a trip to the Holy Land with her church group and two daughters. She dearly loved her friends and neighbors. As a means of staying connected with family and friends from near and far, Betty always enjoyed both short and lengthy telephone conversations. For her, it truly was the next best thing to being there.
Betty is survived by her three children, Timothy Webb Ferguson (Susan) of Marion, AR, Lynn Ferguson Guy (Arthur) of Raleigh, NC, and Sharon Ferguson Kolli (Dr. Murali) of Murfreesboro, TN. Betty was also a grandmother to seven grandchildren, Meaghan Elizabeth Harcey, Brittany Ferguson Huckleberry (Steven), Benjamin Lehr Ferguson, step-grandson, Robert McEver Thornton (Colin Jo), Ashley Ann Guy, William Crawford Guy, Sarada Kolli Tilton (Kaleb), and Jhansi Uma Louise Kolli; three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, or Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 27129.
