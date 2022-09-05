IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Betty Ruth Woodruff Pounders, 88, died Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements.
An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
