TUSCUMBIA — Betty McCaleb Pyle, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her daughter’s residence. There will be a private memorial service for her, with Tim Balentine presiding.
Betty was born on December 21, 1932, to Roy and Carrie McCaleb, in Fayette County, Alabama. She graduated from Hubbertville High School and The Massey School of Business in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a Marine Telephone Operator for many years. She was the director of a local daycare until her retirement in 1992. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin W. “PeeWee” Pyle; sons Alvin W. Pyle, Jr. and Mack W. Pyle.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Underwood; brother, Eulan McCaleb; sister, Nita Gilbert; grandchildren, Nicholas Underwood, Caroline Hollingworth (Jonathan), Lydia Williams (Chris); great-grandchildren, Caleb, Pasley, Camilla, Rowyn Eleanor and Collins; special nieces, Kay Jones and Amy Aldridge; nephew, Dax McCaleb; special friend, Helen Stell; and a host of other special nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Encompass Hospice of Alabama, formally Alacare, for all the tender, loving care.
