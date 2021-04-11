SHEFFIELD — Betty Quinn, 85, of Sheffield, AL passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021, from noon-1 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
Betty was a loving mother and grandmother who supported her family and their efforts throughout her life. She loved to read and enjoyed crocheting and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Quinn; parents, Lloyd and Myrtle Miller; and sister, Maudie Baggett.
She is survived by her son, James Earl Quinn; and granddaughter, Mandy Quinn.
Special thanks to all the Doctors, nurses, and staff who lovingly cared for Betty over the past several years.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented