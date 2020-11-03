RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Ruth Griffus, 80 of Russellville, Alabama passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Visitation was Monday November 02, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville. Service followed at 2 p.m. with Dr. Wade Wallace and Reverend Larry Dover officiating. Burial was in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Dodie and Lelan Jane Davis; grandson, Matthew Lynch, two sisters, two brothers.
Mrs. Griffus is survived by loving husband, Loyd Griffus; son, Randall Griffus (Sharon) of Dalton, Georgia; daughter, Stephanie Lynch (Michael) of Russellville; grandchildren, Kristin Gaines (Caleb) and Aaron Lynch; great-grandchildren, Brodie Gaines and Kylie Gaines and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, was in charge of arrangements.
