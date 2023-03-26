COLUMBIA, TN — Betty Ruth Davis Ray, 88, died Saturday, March 25, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was of the Baptist faith.

