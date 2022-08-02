TUSCUMBIA — Betty Reeves Lansdell, 90 of Tuscumbia, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022. Her graveside service will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery with Rod Stansky officiating.
Betty worked over 20 years at Keller Landing Nursing Home, where she was loved by so many. She had a sense of humor that was unforgettable and would keep you laughing. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lansdell; sons, Toby and Timmy Lansdell; mother, father, brother, and sisters. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for their wonderful care and also her three caretakers and best friends, Rochelle Nichols, Lanny Greenhill, and especially Mildred Graham.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented