TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Betty R. Streetman, 79, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital. Formerly of Russellville, Alabama, she was a housewife and a member of the Church of Christ.
Graveside services for Mrs. Streetman will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Spruce Pine Cemetery at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Bobby Brown. Pallbearers include Dustin Streetman, Nicholas Reid, Josh Eddy, Isaiah Streetman, Brandon Cothrum and Kalan McNatt. Honorary pallbearers include Dennis and Curtis Riner.
Mrs. Streetman is survived by her children, Diane Streetman of Tuscumbia; James M Streetman of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Douglas Streetman of Russellville; siblings, Kenneth, Douglas and Loyd Riner; 11 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Billy Streetman; parents, Julius C and Myrtie Carpenter Riner; and two grandchildren, Brandy Fuller and Stephan Streetman.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
