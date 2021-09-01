SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Betty Roberta Cathey, 89, died August 30, 2021. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, TN, with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was retired from Tennessee Central Railway.

