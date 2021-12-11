KILLEN — Betty Ruth Gray, 78, died December 9, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Monday at 12 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

