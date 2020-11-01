RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Ruth Griffus, 80, died October 31, 2020. Family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Franklin Memory Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.

