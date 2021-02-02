SHEFFIELD — Betty Ruth Highfield, 82, of Sheffield, AL passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Due to Covid-19 a private service for the family will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. Live streaming will be available at Colbert Memorial Facebook page. Ronny Poag and Zach Thompson will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church and a member of Billy Ray Pennington and Gary Jordan Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Nettie Askew; husband, Billy Highfield; four brothers and two sisters; she was the youngest of seven children.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Highfield (Shannon) and Dan Highfield (Tammy); granddaughter, Hope Highfield; grandsons, Chris Highfield and Nick Highfield (Emily); stepgrandsons, Kyle, Zack, Nick Hester; and stepgranddaughter, Rachel Pendergrast (Thomas); great-grandchildren, Parker, Owen, Lily Highfield, Ethan, Connor, Chloe Pendergrast; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Highfield, Nick Highfield, Kyle Hester, Zack Hester, Nick Hester, and Marty Moore.
Special thanks to Becky Johnson, Teresa Thorne, and Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York Bluff Baptist Church.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
