FLORENCE — Betty Ruth Hodges, 78, died June 5, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Eastwood Church of Christ with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

