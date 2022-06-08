FLORENCE
Betty Ruth Hodges, 78, of Florence, Alabama passed away June 5, 2022. Family will receive friends today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral. Mrs. Hodges will lie in state Thursday at Eastwood Church of Christ from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with the funeral immediately following. Sonny Owens and Johnathan Hodges will be officiating, the burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hodges was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Mary Lou Borden; husband, Kenneth Hodges; children, Sonny Hodges and Greg Hodges; grandchildren, Dustin Whitten, Cooper Hodges, and John Price; two sisters; seven brothers.
Survivors include her children, Julie Hurd, Toye Morgan (Tim), Sheila Belcher (Tom), Tobey Coosenberry (Penney), Barbie Johnston (Scotty), Mitzi Schnelle (Jake), Elizabeth Hodges, Wendy Shackelford (Adam); siblings, Delores Williford and Phillip Borden. Additional survivors include 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 57 foster children.
She has always been the rock to our entire family. She was one that considered everyone family. She was a truly amazing person that will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Super Cooper Memorial Fund benefitting the Pediatric Brain Foundation at https://team.curethekids.org/campaign/the-ask-me-about-super-cooper-memorial-fund/c162627 in “Memory of Cooper Hodges”
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
