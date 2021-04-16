FLORENCE — Betty Ruth Jones Kemp, 77 of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 after a brief illness. She was a member of Jones Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Waterloo.
Mrs. Kemp was preceded in death by her father, George Cletis Jones; mother, Letha Jones; sister, Juanita Lee; brothers, Edward Jones and James Jones. She is survived by a son, Bill Kemp (Lynn), Arab, AL; daughter, Ramona Kemp, Florence; and granddaughters, Summer Speegle (Kyle) and Leslie Butler.
