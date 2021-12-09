FLORENCE — Betty Ruth Oliver, 87, died December 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Moulton City Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Oliver. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

