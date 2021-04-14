FLORENCE — Betty Ruth Sego Brooks, 91, of Florence, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her residence at Keestone of Florence.
A graveside service will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, 2 P.M. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Betty spent her childhood in the Waterloo community of Lauderdale County, Alabama, where she was born January 18, 1930. Betty attended Waterloo High School. She married her sweetheart, Cliff Brooks. Her uncle E.L. Culver helped Betty start her career in the construction business right after high school where she worked in various clerical positions throughout her career. Betty was proud to have worked in the construction business for six decades.
Betty was a devout Christian and was a member of Faith Church of Florence. She loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Brooks; her parents, Willie and Effie Sego; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and George Carroll, and brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Margarete Sego.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at Keestone.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented