FLORENCE — Betty Ruth Skipworth, 45, died November 20, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Greenview Funeral Home. Memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. She was the wife of Rodney Skipworth.

