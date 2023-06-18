LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Betty Garretson Sandlin, 86, died Friday, June 16, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Mimosa Cemetery .She was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.

