FLORENCE
Betty Sharpston, born on May 26, 1938 and passed away December 8, 2020 at the age of 82. Betty’s belief was of the Pentecostal faith.
A Private family graveside service will be held prior to visitation on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Rhodesville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the gravesite from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Mrs. Sharpston was preceded in death by her husband, Tex Sharpston; parents, Leonard and Pauline Fowlkes; and brother, Charlie Fowlkes. She is survived by her sons, Scottie Lanier (Sharon) and Tim Lanier (Ruth); daughters, Laura Brison (O’Neal) and Sissy Montgomery (Tony); 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Out of respect for Betty and her family, we ask that you wear your mask.
“Love You More”
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented