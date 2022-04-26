FLORENCE — Betty McLemore Stricklin, of Florence, Alabama, left this earth for her heavenly home on April 23, 2022.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Bob; son, Bobby Stricklin Jr.; daughter, Donna Stricklin; grandchildren, Pamela McCullum (Jim), Tyler Stricklin (Taylor), Rebecca Roden (Steven), and Ryan Hughes; great grandchildren, Easton and Harrison McCullum; sister-in-law, Hilda McLemore.
To her family she was known as Maw, a loving wife, caring mother, and the best grandmother. Spending time with her family is what she loved most. She was a long-time member of Faith
Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
