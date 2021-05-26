SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE — Betty Sue Ashmore, 89, died May 23, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hinestown Christian Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Hinestown Cemetery. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Loretto, TN. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.