TUSCUMBIA — Betty Sue Dreher, 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Will Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Dreher was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Cabot, AR, before becoming a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Cliffton and Vesta Mae Sanderson Johnson.
Mrs. Dreher is survived by her daughters, Sherry Brown (Harold), Muscle Shoals, and Gina Henderson (Joe), Little Rock, AR; stepchildren Hank Merkel (Bobbie Ann), Brenda Hoffman, and Sandi Silarski, all of Arkansas; sisters, Yvonne Davis, Cherokee, and Barbara Moye, Foley; brothers, Clarence Johnson (Linda Faye), Hartsell, and Harold Johnson (Donna), Tuscumbia; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Duke.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented