LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Betty Sue Golding Miller, 87, died July 26, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of the Lawrenceburg Seventh-day Adventist Church.

