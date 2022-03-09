RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Sue Greenhill Streit, 82 years old of Russellville, AL passed away March 7, 2022, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother Herschel Shamblin. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Betty was a member of Frankfort Missionary Baptist Church.
She was born January 19, 1940, in Hodges, AL to Artis and Ludie Greenhill.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Artis and Ludie Greenhill; her sisters, Gladys McGee, Lila Ponder, and Mary Martin; and her brothers, Infant son Greenhill, Artis Greenhill Jr, Ronald Greenhill, and Danny Greenhill.
She is survived by her sisters, Eunice Higgins of Russellville, AL, Louise Followell of Troy, AL, Jewel Reinhart of Cleveland, OH, and Gwen Pounders (Jerry) of Russellville, AL; and her brothers, Jerry Greenhill of Phoenix, AZ, Larry Greenhill (Linda) of Russellville, AL, Donald Greenhill (Brenda) of Decatur, AL, and Lanny Greenhill of Russellville, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nephews will be pallbearers.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented