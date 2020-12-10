FLORENCE

Betty Sue Wallace Harrison passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

There will be a graveside service today, December 10, 11:00 A.M. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her parents, B.E. Wallace and Anne Wallace; sisters, Marjorie Wallace, Martha Taylor, and Lola Sharpe.

Survivors include her husband of 60-plus years, Billy Harrison; children, Steve Harrison (Lisa) and Angie Killen (Jeff); grandson, Harrison Killen; and sister, Ann Willett.

She was a graduate of Central High School, member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, and was retired from B.M. Ingram.

You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.

