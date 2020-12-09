FLORENCE

Betty Sue Wallace Harrison died December 8, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. She was the wife of Billy Harrison. Williams Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.

