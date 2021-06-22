FLORENCE — Betty Sue Hendrix Isenburg passed away peacefully on June 20th, 2021. She was born to the late William Riley and Alma Christeen Spears on November 4th, 1943. Sue was a loving wife to Richard Lowell Isenburg and the late Charles Ray Hendrix. Her children, whom she adored, are Charles Ray Hendrix Jr., Sherry Ann Stegall (Tim), and Robert Neal “Bobby” Hendrix (Angela). She was a caring sister to Jerry Wayne Spears (Nina) and the late William Earl Spears.
Sue took pride in being a wonderful grandmother to Leann Hendrix, Joshua Hendrix (Jerrica), and Katelyn Thigpen (Samuel). Her precious great-grandchildren are Loral, Stark, Skye, and Oliver.
She was a devout Christian who had a special bond with her many church friends over the years.
Visitation will be held at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence, Wednesday June 23rd from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
