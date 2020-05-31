FLORENCE — Betty Sue Mann, 88, of Florence, passed away May 28, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence.Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at New Community Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mann was preceded in death by her husband, W.E. Mann “Dub”; mother, Bertha Littleton and stepfather, Ben; brother, Bobby Littleton.
Survivors include her sons, Ron Mann (Frances), Rick Mann (Linda), Will Mann (Lisa); granddaughters, Janet Cox (Terry), Rhonda Richardson (David), Debra Davis (Wayne), Caren Bradley and Taylor Richardson; great-grands, Cody Cox, Hunter Cox, Bayley Richardson, Katlyn Richardson, Hayley Bradley (Payton), Tyler Bradley; sister, Christine Peters; longtime family friend, Sticker Dowdy.
Mom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please observe social distancing and please wear your mask.
